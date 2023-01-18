MP decries shooting incident at Aflao, calls for calm

Madam Abla Dzifa Gomashie, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South has condemned Sunday’s shooting incident at Aflao in which a military officer allegedly opened fire on a motorbike (Okada) rider injuring an immigration officer during an altercation at the Aflao ‘beat 9’ border.

She said the growing tension between residents of the border town and the security agencies following the incident was not good for the peace and security of the area.

“You see, what is happening now could have been avoided if the soldier behind the shooting had exercised a little more discretion – much as I respect the professionalism of the military and all other security agencies, I think they ought to exercise a little more discretion sometimes in handling these issues between them and civilians,” the MP said in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Tuesday.

The Ketu South MP who was in the constituency to sympathize with the victim, Korku Tengey and his family and interact with the security agencies on how to maintain the peace going forward, called on residents of the area, especially the youth, who have vowed to unleash their wrath on the security agencies, to exercise caution and refrain from taking the laws into their own hands in the interest of peace and security.

It is better to be on the right side of the law than to fall foul of the law. What has happened is unfortunate, but the members of the security agencies are our brothers as well and live amongst us with their families and so, let us be law abiding and ensure that we do the right things in the interest of peace,” Madam Gomashie stressed.

She called on the Municipal Chief Executive of Ketu South, Maxwell Kofi Lugudor and the Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) to launch a thorough investigation into the incident to bring the matter to rest.

She appealed to the security agencies to exercise high professionalism in the discharge of their lawful duties to the state to prevent these unfortunate incidents from recurring.