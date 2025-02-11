MP Nitiwul Reveals 2019 Coup Plot in Ghana

Member of Parliament for Bimbila, Dominic Nitiwul, has disclosed that a group of individuals plotted a coup in 2019 with the aim of rendering Ghana ungovernable.

According to Nitiwul, security agencies monitored the alleged conspirators for an entire year, keeping detailed records of their activities. Although he declined to share the full details on-air, he noted that the plan involved arming themselves with grenades and initiating bombings to create chaos—a move intended to destabilize the nation.

Speaking on Accra’s Asempa FM, Nitiwul expressed his concern over the potential consequences of such plots, comparing the situation to other West African nations like Burkina Faso, Guinea, and Mali. “Do you think these countries don’t have plenty of radio stations?” he remarked, emphasizing that even with robust media networks, those nations have not been immune to instability. His comments underscored the pressing need for a loyal and dedicated Armed Forces that will protect Ghana irrespective of who is in power.

Nitiwul’s revelations add a new layer to the ongoing discussions about national security and political stability in Ghana. The fact that such a coup plot was reportedly under surveillance for a full year without being thwarted publicly raises questions about the mechanisms in place to detect and counter threats to governance. It also serves as a stark reminder that safeguarding democracy requires not only vigilant security agencies but also an unwavering commitment from the military and political leaders alike.

While details remain under wraps, the MP’s disclosure is a cautionary note for all stakeholders in Ghana’s political landscape. The incident, even if contained, underscores the broader challenge of ensuring that the country’s institutions are resilient enough to withstand internal disruptions. As Ghana continues to fortify its democratic processes, such revelations are likely to prompt renewed calls for transparency and strengthened oversight within the nation’s security apparatus.