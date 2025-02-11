NPP’s Internal Divisions Could Cost Them the 2028 Election

Member of Parliament for Bimbila, Dominic Nitiwul, has warned that the New Patriotic Party’s chances in the 2028 elections are at serious risk if its internal conflicts are not resolved.

Speaking on Accra’s Asempa FM, Nitiwul argued that the party must seize this opportunity to “clean their house” and present a united front, otherwise it risks languishing in opposition for years to come.

Nitiwul drew a pointed comparison with the National Democratic Congress’s recent electoral successes, noting that the NDC benefited from having a single candidate—John Dramani Mahama—at the helm. He recalled that from 2016 to 2024, other contesters within the NDC were little more than dress rehearsals, ensuring that all efforts were focused on Mahama. “They were united behind John Mahama and no one could come and allege corruption, state capture and others against them,” he explained.

He was equally critical of the current state of the NPP, suggesting that internal disputes over ambitions—be it for an MP position or the presidency—are not only distracting but also divisive. “We’ve been given an opportunity to go out there and explain to our people, but if we start fighting among ourselves, we are going to have the same results,” Nitiwul warned, emphasizing that unity is essential for effective political communication.

Nitiwul also touched on voter behavior, noting that a significant portion of the NPP electorate turned out not because of strong loyalty, but simply as a means to keep the NDC at bay. However, he cautioned that such apathy might not hold if internal squabbles continue. “It is worrying that one month after the election, people are already talking and making suggestions as to who should become the flagbearer of the political party,” he said. He urged party leaders to tone down internal disputes, warning that any infighting could be used against them in future electoral battles.

The former minister’s remarks carry an implicit call for discipline and strategic consolidation. In a political landscape where public confidence can be swiftly eroded by discord, Nitiwul’s message is clear: unity is not just a matter of internal harmony—it is a critical ingredient for electoral success. As the NPP navigates its internal dynamics, the coming years will be decisive in determining whether the party can set aside personal ambitions and focus on a coherent, collective vision for the future.