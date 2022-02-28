MP sets up Ambulance Emergency Fund at Sissala West

Mr Mohammed Adams Sukparu, the Member of Parliament for the Sissalla West Constituency, has set up an Ambulance Emergency Fund with GH₵ 10,000.00 as seed money to improve healthcare delivery in the area.

Mr Sukparu said the initiative was to cater for the part payment of the cost of transportation of all patients referred from the Constituency to seek medical care outside the area.

He announced the fund on Saturday during a gathering of the people at the 11th edition of the ‘Gandawii Nabahilime’ Festival at Sorbelle by the Gandawii paramountcy, comprising of Pulima, Sorbelle, Silbelle, Buoti, Kandia, Jitong, Limeira and Kupulima.

Mr Sukparu noted that some patients were sometimes unable to foot the cost of ambulance service when referred to other hospitals, resulting in complications that could cause deaths.

He said arrangements were in place with the District Ambulance Service and the authorities of the Gwollu District hospital to address the challenge by providing funds for the constituents to reduce the burden of transporting the sick.