Nadowli-Kaleo MP urges unity after primaries

Mr Anthony M. Sumah, the Member Parliament (MP) for Nadowli-Kaleo, has urged delegates and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the constituency to ensure unity prevails after the party’s primaries.

He said the contest was to solidify the democratic credentials of the NDC while ensuring that the party’s interest remained paramount before, during, and after the internal elections.

Mr Sumah said this when he filed his nomination to contest the parliamentary primary with the hope of leading the constituency into the 2024 general election.

He was accompanied by scores of party supporters and delegates.

“I want that after the election, we should not be wasting our time reconciling…We should go straight into action to win the election in 2024. Unity within the party is of importance to me,” he said.

The constituency was fraught with many challenges including the lack of furniture for schools, poor access to healthcare services, and potable water in some communities, which he said he was working hard to address.

“We are trying hard and within the remaining two years we can work to reduce these challenges,” Mr Sumah said.

“I am pushed by the challenges to contest the primaries and hopefully, former President John Mahama will also win so I can push for the development of the district.”

He expressed confidence of receiving overwhelming endorsement from the delegates as they did in the 2019 primary, which saw him emerge winner against seven other aspirants.

Mr Bryn Seidu, an NDC financier, who spoke to the media after the MP filed his nomination, said the number and caliber of supporters of the MP to file his nomination was an indication of his victory in the upcoming primary.