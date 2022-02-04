Nairobi expressway in Kenya nears completion

The construction of the Nairobi Expressway in Kenya’s capital Nairobi by Chinese contractors has entered its tail end, an official said on Thursday.

Kung’u Ndung’u, the director-general of the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA), said works on the road currently stand at 87 percent, and that it will be completed as scheduled.

“Construction of the Nairobi Expressway continues to make good progress with completion status currently standing at 86.7 percent. The project is on schedule for opening to the public by March 2022,” said Ndung’u in a notice.

He observed that construction of operation and monitoring centres stand at 99.5 percent while 99.2 percent of elevated sections have been constructed.

The 27-km thoroughfare is expected to cut travel time from the south to west of Nairobi to about 20 minutes from two hours currently during peak time.

Kenyan motorists are eagerly awaiting the completion of the 73.5 billion shillings (648 million U.S. dollars) highway.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta in December made an extensive inspection tour of the expressway which is financed and constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC).

Kenyatta hailed the expressway as a key infrastructure project, noting that the highway is bound to reduce the traffic gridlock that people have experienced and that has added to the cost of doing business in the country.

Since July 2018 when construction of the road started, at least 4,000 Kenyan workers have been employed courtesy of the mega infrastructure project, according to KeNHA. Enditem