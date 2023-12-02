Namibia launches campaign to debunk myths surrounding 5G technology

The Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) on Tuesday launched a new consumer awareness campaign to shed light on the implementation of 5G technology.

The campaign is dedicated to raising consumer awareness regarding the adoption of 5G technology and its primary objective is to dispel misconceptions and misinformation about 5G while showcasing the abundant possibilities it offers across various economic sectors.

Speaking at the launch, CRAN Chief Executive Officer Emilia Nghikembua highlighted that 5G does not significantly differ from existing networks and it does not have any links to causing COVID-19 or posing threats to human health.

“5G has been applied in many African countries, South Africa was the first one to launch and others like Seychelles, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Mauritius, Madagascar, and Togo followed,” she said, adding that overall 5G enables higher traffic volumes and allows improved quality user experience and ultimately lead to bridging the digital divide.

In September, the regulator awarded 5G licenses to Loc8 Mobile, Telecom Namibia Limited, and Mobile Telecommunications Limited Namibia. In 2012, Namibia officially became the second country in Africa to commercially launch 4GLTE.