Namibia’s President Hage Geingob has appointed an adviser to help the country recover its economy from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the presidency announced Monday.

James Mnyupe, a chartered accountant by profession, will strengthen the presidential advisory team at this difficult time when the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted and subdued economic activity across the globe, including Namibia, the presidency said in a statement.

“Mnyupe brings much-needed insights and expertise about the catalyzing role of the private sector and investments in the process of economic growth,” President Hage Geingob was quoted as saying.

Geingob said Mnyupe will play a pivotal role in assisting in the execution of post-COVID-19 recovery plans for Namibia.