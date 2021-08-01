Namibia utilizes refrigerated containers as mortuaries struggle with increased COVID-19 deaths

Namibia’s government has obtained refrigerated containers to serve as additional mortuary space, as the number of deaths coupled with the delays in conducting burials by relatives, the demand on mortuary space has increased, Health Minister Kalumbi Shangula said Thursday.

Shangula said the lack of mortuaries has been exacerbated by the limited capacity of the private undertakers to conduct burials timely, adding that the shortage of coffins has also been experienced.

“All in all, an additional 214 mortuary space has been created to accommodate an equal number of bodies. Moreover, most of the bodies that have been laying in the mortuaries, some for a good 10 years have been either buried,” he said adding that the City of Windhoek has assisted the government to decongest the mortuaries with the disposal of unclaimed bodies.

Namibia on Wednesday recorded 150 COVID-19 deaths in 21 districts, the highest daily increase since the COVID-19 pandemic was reported in the country.