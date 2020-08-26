The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) on Wednesday sensitized the residents of Tanoso, near Techiman in the Bono East Region on community ownership of development projects for enhancement of their socio-economic well-being.

The engagement was part of a social auditing project being implemented by the Commission under the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-corruption Programme (ARAP) with funding by the European Union.

The ARAP is designed to promote good governance and support national reform, in order to enhance accountability and strengthen anti-corruption efforts across the country.

It aims among others to work alongside relevant government institutions and other strategic national stakeholders to reduce corruption, while improving accountability and respect for the legal structures already in place to fight it in the country.

The ARAP further acts as a support programme for central government, but crucially has a wide coverage across the nation and also ensuring that the voices of the citizenry are heard for local government to note their concerns and accountably act on them.

Mr. Norbert Kayuri Seidu, the Techiman Municipal Director of the NCCE, said at a durbar of the chiefs and people of the Tanoso community, adding that the education would also increase awareness of the operations of local government and empower the citizenry to demand accountability from the duty-bearers.

Mr. Joseph Kwaku Yeboah, the acting Bono East Director of the NCCE, educated the people on the importance of prioritizing the developmental needs of the community, saying the essence and advantage of the needs prioritization is to ensure speedy and holistic progress of the area.