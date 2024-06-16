NCCE Intensifies Environmental Education Ahead of World Environment Day 2024

In anticipation of World Environment Day 2024, the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) in Ghana has launched an ambitious campaign to promote environmental sustainability across the country.

The initiative underscores the critical need for collective action in tackling pressing environmental challenges such as deforestation, pollution, and climate change.

Through a series of educational activities including workshops, seminars, and community clean-up exercises, the NCCE aims to raise awareness and foster a culture of environmental stewardship among Ghanaians. These efforts are designed to empower citizens, schools, and public institutions to adopt eco-friendly practices that mitigate environmental degradation and safeguard natural resources for future generations.

Collaboration with environmental NGOs, government agencies, and private sector partners amplifies the impact of the NCCE’s campaign, ensuring widespread participation and support for sustainable initiatives. By mobilizing stakeholders and advocating for policy reforms that prioritize environmental conservation, the NCCE aims to contribute significantly to global efforts aimed at mitigating climate change and ensuring a sustainable future for all.