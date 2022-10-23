NDC defers Cape Coast South Constituency poll

Hundreds of National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegates Saturday were left stranded and disappointed following the postponement of the Cape Coast South Constituency elections.

The elections were deferred to Sunday, October 23, 2022, due toa challenge with the printing of the ballot papers, the Ghana News Agency gathered.

Delegates and aspirants, some of whom arrived at the Adisadel School Park, the venue for the elections, as early 0500hours were agitated when the news went to them around 0900 hours.

At the time, some aspirants were also distributing food to their supporters and making last minute frantic efforts to win the hearts of the voters.

Officials of the Electoral Commission, who were present to supervise the elections, left the place in the wake of the development.

In all, 1,026 delegates are expected to vote for 55 candidates vying for 17 positions in the constituency on Sunday, should the challenge be resolved.

Mr Abdul Wahab Amid, a member of the constituency’s election directorate, who described the situation as “unprecedented” said the delegates were disappointed by the turn of events.

He said their activities had been disrupted by the situation and, therefore, people had had to alter their plans.

“The election directorate was very optimistic of the elections being held today until the call came through around 0900 hours,” he said.

“They asked us not to announce it to the delegates with the hope that the challenge would be resolved but unfortunately the papers could get here.”

“We are hoping that by tomorrow, the ballot papers will be ready.”

A delegate and NIB branch organiser for the party, Mr Benjamin Gyepi Garbrah, said many delegates had travelled long distances to vote while the aspirants had spent a lot on campaigning and expressed the hope they would sail through on Sunday.

“But as a family, we will try and resolve it. There is nothing we can do because it has already happened. I hope everything will be fine by tomorrow,” he told the GNA.

Another delegate, Maame Esi, said she arrived at the venue at 0530 hours with the hope of being among the first delegates to vote and, though disappointed, she was hopeful that the issue will be resolved.