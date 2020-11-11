Progressive Intellectuals (PI) has described the proposed educational interventions outlined in National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Peoples’ manifesto as “more measurable and feasible.

The PI is a non-profit organization focused on improving the socio-economic conditions of Ghanaians through the lenses of social democracy.

In a comparative analysis of the proposed educational interventions aimed at improving Ghana’s educational system by the two major political parties, the PI said the NDC’s educational interventions had more substance compared to the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The analysis was done based on the three main drivers of change in education which were the supply-side interventions, incentive interventions, and participatory and community management interventions.

Addressing a press in Cape Coast on Monday, Professor Godwin Awabil, a member of PI and the Dean, Faculty of Educational Foundations, University of Cape Coast, (UCC) stressed the need for good educational policies to be based on the three drivers of change for higher gains.

”The NDC has indicated in its manifesto to increase budgetary allocation to basic schools, provide free WI-FI to schools, provide residential facilities for teaching and non – teaching staff, provide affordable special needs schools, and among others”

“This indicates that the NDC has a lot incentive interventions for teachers and Ghanaians when it comes to education improvement unlike the NPP”, he said.

Prof Awabil indicated that the third driver of change in education which is participatory and community management was captured in the NDC manifesto but absent in the NPP’s manifesto.

This, he said clearly showed that the NDC was people-oriented and held in high esteem the principles of participatory democracy.

He said the NDC had stated in its manifesto that it would deepen engagement with PTAs and communities to improve the involvement of parents and communities in education provision and management.

This, it noted, will help reduce pupil dropout rates as well as teacher absenteeism in schools which affected the educational system.