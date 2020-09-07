The National Executive Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Monday unanimously approved the “People’s Manifesto” at a meeting held in Accra, following a presentation by the Party’s Manifesto Committee.

A statement issued by Mr James Agyenim-Boateng, Spokesman, NDC Campaign Team, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the manifesto, which addressed the “felt needs” of various interest groups and individuals, came after months of consultations with professional groupings, opinion leaders, market women, groups and individuals from across the country.