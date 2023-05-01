NDC supporters join victory walk in Ho

Hundreds of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ho Central Constituency, over the weekend joined a health walk to promote peace ahead of the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The event was organised by the youth wing of the Party in the Constituency, and participants, which including delegates and supporters of the seven parliamentary aspirants, wore mostly branded apparel as they made a mass march across the streets of the regional capital.

Among them were several national, regional and constituency executives, and the walk ended at a community school park, where a mini rally was held.

Mr Benjamin Kpodo, MP for the Constituency, who is no longer running for Parliament, asked the aspirants to campaign peacefully and in unity, focusing on the greater competition ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He said his decision to retire from parliament was to enable the youth to “take over the work,” and expressed his solid support for the aspirants while promising to work with whoever emerged as a candidate for the Constituency.

Mr Kpodo said voter population in the Constituency had increased and required extra efforts by the Party at securing the needed votes at the 2024 contest.

The MP added that the present political administration placed the nation in a state that favored the victory of the NDC, and that, “if we put in a little effort, we will win massively.”

The MP led the seven candidates to commit to peace in the presence of all and urged supporters to also ensure peaceful conduct.

Mr Franklin Gedziah, the Constituency Chairman, said they were “ready for battle,” and that the numbers at the health walk showed high enthusiasm over the coming general elections.

He said the Party in the Constituency enjoyed commendable peace and unity, and which would be maintained.

Noah Dzikpor, the Constituency Youth Organizer, said the mobilization was deemed necessary as the Constituency had become a hotly contested seat.

“We need unity or our Constituency or the Party would suffer,” he said, adding that the massive attendance and the display of unity by candidates and their supporters produced refreshing feedback.

The NDC primaries are coming off on May 13, 2023, in almost all constituencies across the country.