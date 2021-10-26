NDC Will Reward Loyalist – Ofosu Ampofo

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has declared that loyal members would henceforth be rewarded when the party comes into office come 2025.

He also called for unity among members of the party, urging them to avoid utterances capable of causing division in the party.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo gave the advice whilst addressing Constituency and Branch Executives and the teeming grassroot supporters during an award ceremony organized by the Dome Kwabenya constituency on Sunday in Accra. The ceremony was aimed at rewarding party members who put up performance during the 2020 general elections.

He said the goal of defeating the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the general elections in 2024 could not be realized in a divided house.

He also hailed the positive disposition of the constituency Chairman, Mr Nii Lante Lamptey, describing him as a team player, whose interest is for the party to return to power.

Mr Ofosu Ampofo applauded the 2020 parliamentary candidate, Mrs. Elikplim Akurugu, constituency executives and members for carrying out what he described as “historic” electoral performance in the 2020 elections.

He entreated the regional secretariat to be neutral in resolving grievances in order to ensure unity in the party. He pledged that the party will give the region the necessary support to wrestle power from the NPP.

He said the branch executives won’t be handpick in the next branch election next year but they would rather be elected to enable them to be efficient to work ahead of the 2024 general polls.

“The period of selection at the branches is over; we are now in a period of elections at the branches,” Mr Ofosu Ampofo said.

He said: “Right now, the NDC has a very credible and reliable database of its members, in every branch across the entire country. Our party is now a stronger and more united party as a result of the membership registration exercise.”

He said the development was an indication that in subsequent, free and fair elections, the party would achieve undisputable victory.

Also speaking, former Ambassodor to Saudi Arabic, Alhaji Said Sinare urged delegates against selling their votes, but they should rather vote for competent members who would wrestle the seat from the NPP come 2024.

He also called on the party to abide by internal democracy, transparency to move the party forward.

Alhaji Sinare also cautioned against creating needless tension in the party.

The Constituency Chairman, Nii Lante Lamptey urged the members to remain loyal to the party as more of such reward would be coming frequently.

“I want to assure you that your labour for the party would not be in vain, we will always come to appreciate your efforts because the party revolves in the grassroots,” he stated.