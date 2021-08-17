New coronavirus infections in Israel skyrocket

The number of new coronavirus infections reported daily in Israel has jumped to more than 8,500.

The Health Ministry recorded 8,646 new cases for the previous day on Tuesday – the highest figure since the end of January. In the previous days, the numbers had been below 6,000 new infections each time.

The number of seriously ill people has now risen to 559, which is again the highest figure since mid-March.

For about two weeks, Israel has been trying to combat the massive increase in the number of infected people with a third coronavirus vaccination.

According to the office of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, more than 1 million Israelis have already been vaccinated a third time. Meanwhile, people over the age of 50 receive a booster vaccination. They only have to have had their second vaccination at least five months ago.

The background for the third vaccination are figures from the Ministry of Health, according to which the effectiveness of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccination used in Israel has declined sharply since the beginning of June.

However, government experts also criticize the fact that the figures on effectiveness have not been scientifically collected.

In parallel, the Delta variant, which is considered particularly contagious, has also been spreading since the beginning of June.

Overall, more than 58 per cent of the approximately 9.4 million people in Israel have been vaccinated twice.

The vaccination campaign had been very successful at the beginning and had attracted international attention. However, the numbers are now only slowly increasing.

According to head of government Bennett, there are more than 1 million Israelis who could get vaccinated but have not done so.