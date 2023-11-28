Newly elected SWAG executives inducted into office

The newly elected executives of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) have been sworn-in and inducted into office on Monday November 27, 2023.

The impressive ceremony took place at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Youth & Sports and was witnessed by the Chief Director, Mr. William Kwarteng who stood in for the Minister and the President of the Ghana Journalists Association, Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour.

Also in attendance were Director of Finance at the Ministry, President of Ghana Athletics Mr. Bawa Fuseni, Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyeman, CEO of Ghana Digital Center, Mr. Gabriel Asante Bosumpim, a member of the Ghana Media Commission and Mr. William Frederick Blick, a member of the Ugandan Olympic Committee.

The seamless and efficient SWAG elections through E-Voting saw President Kwabena Yeboah, General Secretary Charles Osei Asibey and Augustine Ohene-Bampoe Brenya retaining their positions, while Vice President Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Treasure Owuraku Nsiah, Deputy General Secretary Kenneth Odeng Adade and executives Tilda Elinam Acorlor and Franklin Anane Gyimah coming on board the new executive. Mavis Amanor aka ‘Fire Lady’ is the new Women’s Commissioner.

The Chief Director at the Ministry of Youth & Sports commended SWAG for the role they have played as a key partner in sports development and continue to in the promotion and progress of Sports in Ghana, especially organizing the SWAG Awards which cut across many disciplines for over 48 years.

He urged the SWAG to do all within their means to support and motivate the Black Stars to bring back their shining character, win the next AFCON and qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He noted that the nation will be very busy with sports activities in the coming year as Ghana prepares for the AFCON ‘23 in Cote d’Ivoire in January, host the 13th African Games in March, and organize for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in July / August.

He appealed to the media to support in projecting and declaring Accra, the capital of Ghana as a ‘City of Sports’.

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the GJA who conducted the swearing-in also hailed the past executives for guarding SWAG religiously and spoke about challenges facing the media industry, especially sensationalism and fake news which can lead to danger national security, as well as the failing standards of some mushroom media outfits, which tarnish the image of the entire media.

He said as journalists, they should be loyal to the citizens and always go by the truth.

He also challenged the SWAG to put the sports federations on their toes, criticizing positively while commending those doing well to win medals and laurels for the nation.

“It is about time the SWAG and Ministry of Youth and Sports work together to change the narrative and see more positive improvements in Ghana Sports” he expressed.

President of SWAG, Mr. Kwabena Yeboah who is striding in his third term thanked all the loyal and committed members of the Association and urged them to remain resolute in discharging their duties as the fourth estate of the realm.

He recalled the formation of SWAG which is now 55 years, and the able leadership of past presidents and executives like first President Mr. Joe Lartey, Mr. Willie Kwarteng, Mr. Oheneba Charles, Mr. Joe Aggrey and Mr. Ackah Anthony.

He appealed to the Ministry of Youth & Sports to support not only football but other disciplines usually termed as the least finances sports as most of them are capable of winning laurels for the nation with their capabilities like athletics, boxing, taekwondo, judo and arm wrestling.

He noted the the African Games is dear to many sports journalists and appealed to the Ministry so that the pace of building infrastructure should be rapid and efforts must be made to ensure that Ghanaian athletes not only participate but compete to win many medals.

He promised that SWAG will continue to sharpen the skills of members with seminars locally and internationally.

All the new executives’ whose term end in November 2027 were presented with certificates.

Out of a total of 266 eligible voters (in good standing), 193 cast their ballots to elect new leaders for the association on Saturday, October 21, 2023 through the innovative E-Voting.

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana currently has over 900 members.