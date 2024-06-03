NGIC to Begin 5G Partnership Talks with MTN

Next-Gen InfraCo (NGIC), a partnership involving the Government of Ghana, Ascend Digital, K-NET, Radisys, Nokia, and Tech Mahindra, and supported by all Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Ghana, is set to commence discussions with MTN Ghana, the country’s largest telecommunications operator. This move underscores the inclusive nature of the project.

At a press conference to officially announce NGIC as the sole wholesale 5G licensee in Ghana, the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, emphasized the project’s collaborative approach. “As the sole wholesale 5G licensee in Ghana, NGIC will offer an open access-based neutral platform to all MNOs and collaborate with all tower companies in the country. AT and Telecel Ghana have already signed partnership agreements with NGIC. Discussions with MTN will begin shortly, and they are also expected to sign on,” she stated.

The inclusive approach ensures that all service providers have equal access to the infrastructure needed to deliver high-quality services to their customers, potentially attracting renowned Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) to operate in Ghana, providing more choices for consumers.

NGIC’s initial focus is on building a scalable shared infrastructure in Ghana, with potential expansion to other parts of Africa. The company may seek additional funding through capital markets to support future scaling. NGIC aims to be the first 5G Mobile Broadband Shared Infrastructure Entity to build a nationwide 4G/5G network, launching affordable 4G/5G enabled Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) CPEs and smartphones within this calendar year.

The shared network infrastructure model aims to reduce investment pressures on incumbent MNOs while delivering best-in-class 5G services to all consumers. The benefits of 5G technology include faster speeds, lower latency, more connections, and better reliability, supporting a range of new applications and services from enhanced mobile broadband to massive machine-type communication and ultra-reliable low-latency communications. These advancements are expected to transform industries, enable new business models, and drive economic growth.