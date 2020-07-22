Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti, a state in southwest Nigeria Wednesday announced that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The governor, who revealed the news on his verified Twitter account, said the result of his latest test came back positive and he had consequently proceeded on self-isolation.

“I’m generally okay and I’m already self-isolating at home and receiving the best of care from my medical team,” he said, adding he has trusted critical tasks to his deputy but will continue routine duty from home.

According to local media, Nigeria has seen at least seven state governors testing positive for the virus since the country recorded the first confirmed case on February 27. Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama on Sunday confirmed he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Figures from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control showed the country on Tuesday night recorded 576 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total infections to 37,801 with 805 deaths. Enditem

