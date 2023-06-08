NPP gears up for Assin North by-election

All is set for delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin-North Constituency to elect a parliamentary candidate for the by-election scheduled for Tuesday, June 27.

Scores of delegates have gathered in groups waiting anxiously for the elections to start as dealers in NPP paraphernalia cash in.

Various supporting groups draped in party colours or shirts by their preferred candidates are seen singing praises of their candidates to sway voters to their fold.

The aspirants are Mr. Frederick Freeman Amoah, a teacher, and Charles Opoku, an Electrical Engineer.

In all, about 540 delegates are expected to vote in the election, which was yet to start as of 0930 hours.

The reasons for the delay of the election, which was scheduled to start from 0700 hours to 1700 hours, were not immediately known.

Officials of the Electoral Commission declined comment when contacted by the Ghana News Agency.

The Constituency has 99 polling centres, 495 delegates, 80 Electoral Area Coordinators, 10 Council Elders and patrons and 17 Constituency executives.