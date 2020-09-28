Mr Joe Ghartey, Minister of Railway Development, has appealed to Ghanaians to retain the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in power because it provides better governance and leadership.

According to him, the re-election of President Akufo-Addo and the NPP on December 7 would consolidate and protect the socio-economic gains the nation had made so far.

Mr Ghartey, also Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan in the Western Region, made the appeal at a training and campaign launch dubbed “Agenda Maintain and Increase Seats” In Accra.

The Minister said the ruling NPP government had served Ghanaians well and it was the best option for nation.

He noted that anytime the NPP was in power, Ghana recorded significant economic development.

For instance, he stated that it took former President John Agyekum Kufuor to move Ghana from a Highly Indebted Poor Country (HIPC) to a middle income nation.

Under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership, he said, Ghana had made great economic strides.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he observed that Mr Akufo-Addo had provided sound leadership, and protected the economic gains so far, adding that “look at what President Akufo-Addo has done in spite of the COVID-19.”

He therefore encouraged the youth and Ghanaian electorate to become “active participants” in the victory that is coming.

Winning the next election is not just an exercise to keep the NPP in power, but also to protect the future of Ghanaians and Ghanaian children, and to further improve the standards of living of everyone, make the country a shinning star among the comity of nations, he said.

Mr Ghartey said: “We have to win the next election to consolidate the gains of the New Patriotic Party, to take the country from strength to strength, to protect our future, your future, the future of our children, the future of all us.”

Meanwhile, the Railways Development Minister has

urged the youth of the party to serve with patriotism and selflessness in order for the party to retain power.