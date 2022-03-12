NPP’s Polling Station Elections Describe As Successful

Mr Yaw Dabie Mensah Appiah, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bono Region has lauded the Party’s nationwide Electoral Area and Polling Station Elections, conducted in almost all the 275 constituencies.

He said the successful conduct of the elections, did not only show the high level of political maturity and tolerance within the NPP, but had further consolidated the gains of the party’s internal democracy which had enhanced hopes of the Party to “break the eight” in Election 2024.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Odumase in the Sunyani West Municipality, Mr Appiah, who is a former Organiser of the NPP in the then Brong-Ahafo Region, however asked the party leadership to resolve pockets of misunderstandings that characterised the electoral process in parts of the constituencies.

He said so far, the NPP had achieved almost 98 percent success in the election of the party’s Electoral Area Coordinators and Polling Station Executives, and mentioned particularly Mr Evans Nimako, the Party’s Director of Research and Elections for his hard work.

Popularly known as “Orga”, Mr Appiah appealed to disgruntled members of the Party to remain calm and endeavour to pass through the Party’s laid-down procedures to seek redress for their grievances.

The former organiser also asked the leadership of the NPP in the regions to listen to their grievances and tackle the concerns of the dissatisfied members and supporters to strengthen the Party’s unity.

“Unity in our party remains essential now than before because it is a prerequisite, if we desire to break the eight.”

“In fact, every election is characterised by challenges, and we should not allow these pockets of misunderstandings, which have the potential to narrow our fortunes in Election 2024 to degenerate,” Mr. Appiah stated.

He indicated that the constituency executives and polling station executives and supporters remained strong pillars of the NPP, hence the need for the leadership of the Party to endeavour to provide them with the required logistical support for them to function effectively.

“By the grace of God, President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo’s government has achieved much and provided us with enormous campaign messages.

“What we must do is to empower and strengthen our supporters to reach out and sell these sterling achievements to the masses at the grassroots,” Mr Appiah stated.

He also cautioned the leadership of the Party in the regions against “imposition” of parliamentary candidates, saying “we must always ensure that equal opportunities are provided for all aspirants to contest for the Party’s parliamentary primaries”.

“These are some of the internal challenges we could not tackle prior to election 2020, and we painfully paid for that. This time we must not repeat such mistakes because that would be politically suicidal”, Mr. Appiah advised.

The former organiser further cautioned supporters against unnecessary factionalism, which would not augur well for the Party and urged them to see the NPP as a “great and united party under a strong elephant.”