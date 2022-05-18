Nurses should break the frontiers to change the Professional Status Quo

The Nursing profession is increasingly losing its credence as a noble profession. I was against the call for the two-year program to be cancelled but it seems that idea has survived to be plausible.

I’ve always questioned how nurses could break the frontiers of staying in the ward for their lifetime. Perhaps, they have been taught to latch themselves on to the profession alone. When will a nurse be part of the highest decision body in this country?

Those who have somewhat thrived don’t even want to be recognised as nurses, how then can we change the status quo?

Diploma nurses will tell you they are waiting for study leave before they can further their education to enable them to receive that meagre amount of salary increment. Forgetting that, an upgrade from a diploma to a degree in nursing has several opportunities rather than being in the ward.

Today, nurses are on the street picketing, and sadly to note, they are Health Assistant clinicians who have stayed home for about three (3) years. I see young energetic men among them who are calling on the government to be recruited.

And I ask myself, how can a young man sit and wait on the government to post him as a HAC/NAC, whose salaries are plaintive to note. Aren’t there any opportunities available? Is it that serious?

It’s time we realised that, until one of our own gets to the top there, the status quo will never change to satisfaction. It’s time we emancipate ourselves from the mediocrity syndrome of nursing being practised in the ward.

Let’s break the frontiers, Let’s strive to occupy those positions.

Fervently do I hope and earnestly do I pray that one day, we will wake up to receive the news of a nurse being appointed as the Minister of Health or has become the President of this country. Until then, Shalom!

nimohjesus101@gmail.com