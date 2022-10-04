Odikro donates assorted items to Tetsi community

Nana Okogyeaman Oprepeh X, the Odikro (chief) of Abura Tetsi in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District in the Central Region, has donated stationery to schools in his community to improve education in the area.

The beneficiary schools include Fathers Joy Preparatory School, Abura Dunkwa Methodist ”A” and ”B” Basic Schools, and Godsent International School.

He also presented sand, stones, and bags of cement to refurbish the town’s durbar grounds.

During the presentation at a colourful durbar, Nana Oprepeh said he was passionate about complementing government’s efforts to improve education in his community.

He noted that the stationery would ease the pressure on some parents struggling to get those items for their children while encouraging students to take their studies seriously and set their priorities right to excel.

Nana Oprepeh appealed to the elders and unit committee members to ensure the appropriate use of the building materials to give a facelift to the durbar grounds.

Opanyin Kofi Eshun received the materials on behalf of the community and said the community would use it to improve conditions at the durbar grounds.

Mr Ernest Brew, the Headmaster of Father’s Joy International, who received the stationery on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the chief for the gesture and pledged to ensure it was used wisely.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Ms Eunice Opoku, a student, lauded the efforts of the chief and promised to study hard to excel in her exams to justify the items received.

Master Kofi Frimpong, a student, appealed to other philanthropists and non-governmental organisations to support the school.