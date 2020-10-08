The Vice Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang says the party’s manifesto promises are all geared towards practicable progress.

According to the NDC Running mate, the 2020 election is about meaningful progress and development that is inclusive and serves every Ghanaian.

A statement signed by Mawuena Trebah, Spokesperson of the Running mate and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the NDC had proven in its time under John Dramani Mahama, that it could be trusted to develop

the country.

It said Prof. Opoku Agyemang was addressing the chiefs and people of Akim Akroso as part of her tour of the Eastern region.

The statement said the footprints of the four years of President Mahama was evident in all parts of the country and cited the main road through Akim Akroso which was awarded under the John Mahama administration, but was stopped by the Akufo-addo led administration as evidence of John Mahama’s commitment to developing every part of Ghana.

“The NDC under former president Mahama also showed that it was not selective in the allocation of development projects.

“NDC believes that every part of Ghana deserves development and would focus on deprived areas and complete all abandoned projects immediately it assumes office in January 2021.”

The NDC Running mate urged the people to vote wisely by voting for John Mahama to ensure the progress of Ghana.