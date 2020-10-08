Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has pointed out that the time has come for Ghanaians to retain President Akufo-Addo for another four years to enable him implement the transformation he promised Ghanaians.

He said Ghanaians have witnessed the four years of former President Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration and what they could do and have also witnessed the three-and-half years of President Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration and can therefore make a good choice.

The Vice President made the declaration while meeting with settler community members at Elubo in the Jomoro District at a durbar held in his honour by the chiefs and people of Elubo as part of his two-day working visit to the Western Region.

He said the NDC mismanaged the economy leaving behind myriad of problems like the cancelation of teacher trainee and nurses trainee allowances, National Health Insurance which was in huge arrears, uncontrolled rise in utility bills and mishandling of cocoa production among others which could have been solved with proactively.

“This is why President Akufo-Addo appealed to Ghanaians for a change in the 2016 electioneering campaign and you had confidence in him and brought the change and he also honoured his promise and gave you the best

offer to merit the change he advocated,” he stressed.

Nana Kesse Kpanyi II Chief of Elubo, expressed the hope that the Vice President would fulfill his promises as made to them and appealed to him for job opportunities on behalf of the teeming youth since life has become

unbearable to them.

“Though the town is a border town which is generating income for the country, our young men and women cannot get jobs to do, not even the police service, the immigration service and construction works for our youth,

he lamented.

He said though the community has a polyclinic, the bed capacity was too small to accommodate more patients and called for an expansion of the bed capacity.

Nana Kpanyi II also announced that he has released about 21 acres of land to the District Assembly of which part could be used for the construction of an ultramodern market and called on Dr. Bawumia for the provision of a

befitting market for the community so that commuters and traders who use the highway can do business with them.

According to him, the community is blessed with junior high schools, but have no senior high school, technical school or a vocational school and appealed for a senior high school or a vocational school, especially in this

era of free SHS.

The Chief Executive Officer for COCOBOD, Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo took a swipe at former President Mahama for collapsing the cocoa sector during his tenure as President, where a significant number of cocoa farms

were destroyed by the cocoa swollen shoot disease.

He said cocoa farmers who were affected were currently receiving a compensation of one-thousand Ghana cedis, while the cocoa trees were being cut for replanting.