Dr S. K. Nuamah, the outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has inaugurated three-unit classroom block each, for three communities in the Constituency.

The classroom blocks which were constructed for Kwadaso Amanfrom M/A, Ohwimase M/A, and Nyankyerenase Methodist Schools, were funded by the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation.

Dr Nuamah, speaking at the joint inauguration of the projects at Nyankyerenase, said the facilities were established to promote access to quality education and provide a conducive learning environment for children in the area.

He urged the pupils to make the best use of the facilities by studying hard to attain the highest on the educational ladder.

The MP advised parents to play their roles effectively to support the shaping of their children’s future by encouraging them to study.

Dr Nuamah also urged management of the schools to periodically maintain the facilities to stand the test of time to benefit the future generation as well.

He extended a huge appreciation to GNPC Foundation for their wonderful support, and also pledged to offer support to the people of Kwadaso at all times.

Mr Richmond Agyenim Boateng, Municipal Chief Executive for Kwadaso, in an address read for him, expressed gratitude to the outgoing MP for providing the three different classroom blocks for the Municipality.

He also advised the Municipal Education Director to maintain the facilities in good shape to help benefit the future generation.

Mrs Grace Ofosu Boateng, Municipal Education Director, thanked the outgoing MP for providing the Municipality with the facilities.

She promised to work hard with the school authorities to maintain the facilities to benefit the future generations.

Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong, Chief Executive Officer of Ghana National Petroleum Corporation Foundation (GNPC), in an address read for him, said the Foundation would continue to support quality education delivery in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The Queen mother of Nyankyerenase, Nana Yaa Adutwumwaa II, expressed his gratitude to the outgoing MP for his kind gesture, and added that the good people of Kwadaso Constituency would never forget his good work done.