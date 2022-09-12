PAC begins zonal public hearing in Takoradi

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament has begun its zonal public hearing in Takoradi for the Western, Western North and Central Regions.

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said PAC had arrived in Takoradi for the Committee’s Zonal Public Hearing to consider the 2019 Auditor General’s Report on the Public Accounts of Ghana-Technical Universities and Polytechnics for the period ended 31st December 2019.

It said in addition, the Committee was expected to consider reports on the Auditor-General on the Management and Utilisation of District Assemblies’ Common Fund for other Statutory Funds for the Year ended 31st December 2019.

The statement said infractions cited by the Auditor-General in the various institutions brought before the PAC were procurement irregularities, state and way accounts were kept, failure to submit Annual Financial Statements, collection of unapproved fees and sale of store items not accounted for.

It noted that the Committee was expected to conclude its work on the 16th of September.

The Chairman of PAC is Dr James Klutse Avedzi.