Parents urged to teach children how to communicate properly

Bishop Dr Yaw Owusu Ansah of the Resurection Power and Living Bread Ministries International has advised parents to guide their children to use decent language when communicating with others.

He also urged them to set the example by first being circumspect in the manner in which they communicated around their children.

“Some parents are in the habit of using vulgar language at home. The least thing, they release an insult. Their children often hear them insulting political leaders and government officials, as such, they grow up embracing a culture of insults.”

“Language is instrumental in the grooming process. Let us groom our children to embrace good communication. Use the right language at home if you want your children to communicate properly and they will learn from you,” he said.

The Bishop gave the advice on Sunday whilst delivering a sermon titled: “Groom the youth for a better future.”

He quoted from Daniel‬ ‭1:3-4‬, which read: “Then the king ordered Ashpenaz, his chief of staff, to bring to the palace some of the young men of Judah’s royal family and other noble families, who had been brought to Babylon as captives.‬‬

“Select only strong, healthy, and good-looking young men,” he said.

“Make sure they are well versed in every branch of learning, are gifted with knowledge and good judgment, and are suited to serve in the royal palace. Train these young men in the language and literature of Babylon.’”

‭‭‬‬‬‬

The Clergyman bemoaned the increase in disregard for authority in Ghana and the culture of insults.

He urged them to desist from such acts and give respect to the elderly.

Bishop Owusu Ansah also urged parents to use the local dialect in the home as the main form of communication.

That, he said, would ensure continuity by the next generation and preserve local languages .