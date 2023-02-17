Parliament petitioned over Nzema market demolition

The Leadership of the Nzema Oil Traders Association at Agbogbloshie in Accra has petitioned Parliament over the demolition of their Market.

Madam Christina Antiedu, a Member of the Nzema Oil Traders Association, speaking to the media after the presentation of their petition to Parliament, appealed to the House to intervene in the matter to help them get a new place to continue with their business.

She said the demolition of the market came to them as a surprise and that the government and the City Authorities needed to consider their plight.

She alleged that there was no prior notice about the demolition and appealed to the Government for relocation to ensure they could cater for their families.

Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, said the traders had been trading for more than 40 years at Agbogbloshie.

He said the traders, who were from Half Assini, all the way to Agona Junction in the Western Region, supplied coconut oil and other products to the Greater Accra Region as well as the Eastern and Volta Regions.

“So, if Government has a plan to build a toilet facility and a housing facility for head potters or kayayei, it is a matter of planning and engagement, to make sure that there is clear understanding of what the project will be, so that their trading will also go on,” he said.

“But you don’t suddenly go there, according to what I have been told and all of a sudden, displaced these traders and all these key transport owners and then make them miserable.”

He said the issue was as it affected thousands of women and families, adding the Government through the Regional Minister of the Greater Accra Region must engage the Association to ensure a solution.

He appealed to the Government to give the traders appropriate location, so their business and trading could go on.

He reiterated that it was not too late and that the Government could listen to the traders and take steps to address their concerns.

He said all that the traders wanted was that the Government could give them an appropriate location for them to continue doing their business.