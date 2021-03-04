Dr Richard Anthony, Medical Director, Tema General Hospital, on Thursday urged Ghanaians to patronize locally made nose masks certified by the Food and Drugs Authority to reduce strain on imported surgical mask.

He explained that, the three layer locally made nose masks, recommended by FDA, has been tested and approved and seen to offer full protection against the spread and contracting of COVID-19.

Dr. Anthony made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Tema as parts of initiatives by GNA-Tema to join forces with other state and non-state actors to sensitize the public amid COVID-19 vaccination exercise.

“We should try to purchase locally made goods, including the locally made certified cloth nose masks instead of always trying to rely on imported goods,” he said.

Expressing worry over the rush for surgical masks, Dr. Anthony said there was the need to ensure constant supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) to the infectious Disease Centers.

“The challenge is that, non-clinical areas and members of the public are all trying to use the surgical nose masks, which we cannot provide for,” he said.

Dr Anthony advised that, clinical staffs stationed at other areas should rely on the three layer cloth mask “which is equivalent to the imported surgical mask” to help reduce strain on surgical masks.

He noted that, erstwhile, the surgical masks were restricted to specific areas including treatment centers and theatre rooms.

He said unfortunately COVID-19 has necessitated the wearing of surgical masks across board.

In addition to the use of alcohol based sanitizers, washing of hands with soap under running water, “use certified approved cloth nose mask” to help curb the spread of the virus.

Touching on COVID-19 vaccination roll-out, Dr Anthony commended the extensive campaign carried-out by the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service through the regional directors down to metro directors to district directors.

He urged all persons who are qualified to take the jab to come out in their numbers and do so; “I will also encourage all health workers to avail themselves and go for it”.