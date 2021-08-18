Pepease Presbyterian Basic School receives sports materials

Mr Patrick Kwesi Adu Bonna, a 17-year-old Ghanaian-American student, has donated sports materials worth US$3,000 to the Presbyterian Basic School at Kwahu-Pepease.

The gesture, which followed a request by Rev Kennedy Twum- Barimah, Minister of Pepease Presbyterian Church, Ghana, was to help promote sporting activities in the school.

It was also to promote the “Crossovers For Christ Project,” a project introduced by the Ghanaian-American student.

The project was to solicit funds to support the under 12 and the under 15 school teams of the Presbyterian Basic School at Kwahu Pepease community.

Among items presented were footballs, pair of jerseys, a pair of boots, pair of hoses, pair of training vests, a set of goalkeeper’s gloves, whistles, a Captain’s band, a set of metal goal poles and a set of goal poles nets.

Presenting the items on behalf of the donor, Mr Richard Osei Mensah, Former Assembly Member for Pepease Electoral Area, said Mr Bonna’s vision to help develop sports in Kwahu Pepease Community and beyond to enable students to stay active for proper learning.

He said the donor who is a basketball player had so much passion for sports and decided to help develop sporting activities in the area through frequent donations.

He said the donor wanted to unearth the hidden talents in the youth, use sports to instil discipline among the youth, promote unity and togetherness as well as develop education in the school.

Mr Mensah said the donor would soon start the second phase of his project, which includes reshaping and levelling the school field, planting grass and maintenance.

He advised the youth to take their studies seriously and attach interest in sporting activities that would help to unveil their potentials and talents.

He assured of the donor’s continuous support to ensure sporting activities were improved in the school.

Accepting the items, the Headteacher of the School, Ms Irene Djabakour Djorbuah thanked the donor and contributors, who helped to achieve phase one of the project.

He said the school would make good use of the items to achieve the donor’s vision.

Mr Bonna’s project was supported by his parents, Mr Okyere Bonna and Dr Marfo Magdalene, his school, the Marvin Ridge High, North Carolina, United State of America and some individuals.