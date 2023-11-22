Police Graduation Triggers Heavy Vehicular Traffic, Stranding Commuters

A police cadets graduation ceremony held on Wednesday at the National Police Academy and Training School in Tesano, Accra, led to chaos on the Accra-Nsawam road. The resulting extensive gridlock left commuters heading to Accra stranded, forcing some to continue their journey on foot along the pedestrian walkway.

This incident adds to the ongoing challenges faced by residents along this stretch, who have been dealing with significant delays since the rehabilitation of the Ofankor-Nsawam Road. The ripple effects have created a difficult situation for daily commuters, with evening travelers forced to pay double the usual fare due to persistent transportation issues.

For those fortunate enough to secure transportation, Ayalolo buses become a standing-room-only option during the journey. Residents and road users in the affected areas express frustration, describing the daily commute as a nightmare.

The combination of the police cadet graduation event and ongoing road rehabilitation has resulted in a recurring problem. Authorities may need to address this issue to alleviate the hardships faced by the community. Additionally, the volume of cars attending the graduation ceremony obstructed free movement, contributing to vehicular congestion.