Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) will conduct the 2021 population and Housing Census between April and May 2021.



A statement from GSS, copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo announced the months during the launch of the Ghana Census of Agriculture Report by the GSS.

It said, the President indicated government’s commitment and readiness to support the conduct of the 2020 round of Population and Housing Census despite the challenge posed by the global COVID-19 pandemic.

“Couple with the advanced preparation for the census, the President assured the GSS, the organisation legally mandated to conduct the census, financial resources have been ring-fenced and that data collection has been scheduled to commence from April to May 2021”, it said.

The statement said GSS intended to recruit and train field officers in their respective districts.

In view of the numbers involved for training of field officers, the statement said, it had become necessary for GSS to use Ghana Education Service class rooms for the training of the field officers.

Classrooms would only be available during April and May, 2021, when schools are on recession as the conduct of the census was contingent on the availability of classroom for training field staff.

The statement said recruitment was ongoing for the National and Regional trainers as well as field officers.

