One of Africa’s top mobile phone brands, Tecno Mobile, is set to release its Spark 7 Series onto the Ghanaian market after the confident performance from its predecessors, the Spark 5 series.

The Tecno Spark 7 Series is a device that would excite smartphone photography enthusiasts with its 16MP main AI Quad Camera with Quad Flash and 8MP selfie camera that enables highly clear and natural-looking photos regardless of the lighting conditions; whether day or nighttime.

With a 6.6’ Dot-in Display, the Tecno Spark 7 provides a truly immersive, wider and brighter visual experience. Its 128 GB of storage space ensures that you always have somewhere to keep important files and the 4GB of RAM enables for a stable and smooth running of apps. A massive 5000mAh battery and smart power-saving system means your phone remains powered for hours even if you’re a slightly heavy multimedia user.

Another set of features to intrigue photography lovers is the AI bokeh effect on pictures and videos, as well as time lapse video feature and macro photography for detailed close-up shots of smaller subjects.

The Tecno Spark 7 series is available for pre-order from the 12th of April, 2020. You can walk into any accredited Tecno shops nationwide with a minimum deposit of GHC200 to get yourself some cool accessories as gifts.

Rush now while the offer lasts!