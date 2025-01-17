President Mahama Appoints Haruna Iddrisu as Education Minister-Designate, Sparking Debate

On January 16, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama officially announced the appointment of veteran politician Haruna Iddrisu as the Education Minister-designate.

The announcement has since ignited significant discussions on social media, with Haruna Iddrisu’s name trending prominently on X.

Many individuals have expressed excitement and optimism regarding his nomination, showing confidence in Iddrisu’s leadership and ability to navigate the complex issues within Ghana’s education sector. They believe his vast experience in politics and governance will serve the country well as the sector grapples with longstanding challenges.

However, not all reactions have been positive. Some critics argue that the education sector presents enormous challenges, from resource constraints and infrastructure issues to curriculum reforms and teacher shortages. These concerns have prompted debates about the feasibility of Iddrisu’s success in addressing these deep-rooted issues.

As the discussions continue to unfold, Haruna Iddrisu’s appointment signals a new chapter in Ghana’s educational landscape, with many looking to see how the experienced politician will manage the sector’s pressing needs.

Read some of the tweets below:

Haruna Iddrisu shook the 8th Parliament with who deserves to be the majority and Afenyo Markin and the whole NPP became disturbed now that he is going to be the Education Minister you can expect more reset especially with Free SHS. pic.twitter.com/bMyFi4JGnR — Sweet Israel (@SweetIsrael_) January 16, 2025

Afenyo Markin predicted everything 🥂

He actually knows it more than those in government !!

Haruna Iddrisu is trapped

Mahama Ayariga Over Muntaka?

no appointment for Sam George?

What’s the criteria for these appointments ..? Huh pic.twitter.com/gVZHGdCNu5 — Ernest Ofori-Amoafo (@OforiAmoafo_) January 16, 2025

The education ministry is a very difficult one to head, Haruna Iddrisu’s performance will approve or mar his candidature in 2028. pic.twitter.com/nLkjnO37pZ — Sharyf (@__Sharyf) January 16, 2025

Haruna Iddrisu appointed as the new Minister of Education..let the reset beginnnn 🥳 pic.twitter.com/Bf1q1ATFqa — AFiA DiMPLË (@Afia_Dimple) January 16, 2025

Haruna Iddrisu Vs Afenyo-Markin during the vetting will be like Mbappe vs Messi in the 2022 World Cup final. Pound for pound, aura for aura, pressing for pressing. I’ll be there no matter what — Kelewele Joint 🍟 (@Ankamagyimi___) January 16, 2025

Hon. Haruna Iddrisu is Minister Designate for Education. It’s one of the excellent nominations so far. Now we can sigh with relief, knowing very well that Hon. Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum would be handing over Ghana’s Education Ministery to another great and very experienced man.#PHD pic.twitter.com/dxzBUWvBBc — AHAR CHENTIWUNI (@Rasco96069318) January 16, 2025

So Hon Haruna Iddrisu is going to be the minister in charge of the free tertiary education, the free private Shs, the sharing of pad to jhs and shs girls and the 1 going to be in charge of the chop better free shs food😹😹 No be small luck ma man go need oo😹😹 pic.twitter.com/zkMv5ikoO8 — Petit☠️💀👺 (@Mr_pee13) January 16, 2025