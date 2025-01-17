President Mahama Appoints Haruna Iddrisu as Education Minister-Designate, Sparking Debate

On January 16, 2025, President John Dramani Mahama officially announced the appointment of veteran politician Haruna Iddrisu as the Education Minister-designate.

The announcement has since ignited significant discussions on social media, with Haruna Iddrisu’s name trending prominently on X.

Many individuals have expressed excitement and optimism regarding his nomination, showing confidence in Iddrisu’s leadership and ability to navigate the complex issues within Ghana’s education sector. They believe his vast experience in politics and governance will serve the country well as the sector grapples with longstanding challenges.

However, not all reactions have been positive. Some critics argue that the education sector presents enormous challenges, from resource constraints and infrastructure issues to curriculum reforms and teacher shortages. These concerns have prompted debates about the feasibility of Iddrisu’s success in addressing these deep-rooted issues.

As the discussions continue to unfold, Haruna Iddrisu’s appointment signals a new chapter in Ghana’s educational landscape, with many looking to see how the experienced politician will manage the sector’s pressing needs.

