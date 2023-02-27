Proposed C.I By EC Not Adopted By Parliament

The Directorate of Public Affairs of Parliament has debunked Media reports that, the proposed Constitutional Instrument (C.I) by the Electoral Commission (EC) has been adopted as main source of document for a new voter registration exercises.

A statement issued and signed by the Director of Public Affairs, Ms Kate Addo explained that, media reports which sought to suggest that the CI has been adopted at the last Thursday sitting on February 23, 2023, was inaccurate and misrepresentation of facts.

The Directorate therefore urged Journalists and the Media houses interested in parliamentary issues to double check their facts or contact the Public Affairs unit of parliamentary for clarification and report.

Below is Full Statement issued by Parliament.

RE: PARLIAMENT ADOPTS Cl TO MAKE GHANA CARD SOLE REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

The attention of Parliament Ghana has been drawn to a report in the Ghanaian Times alleging that Parliament has passed a Constitutional Instrument (Cl) to adopt the Ghana Card as the sole registration document.

Parliament states categorically that it has not passed any such ‘nstrument. In any case, Parliament does not pass Constitutional Instruments. They only come into force with the effluxion of time; that is, after twenty-one (21) days of the Instrument being laid in the House.

The exercise Parliament undertook on Thursday, 23rd February, 2023, was to hold prepresentation discussions on the Cl, to collect input from relevant sources for the drafting of the Constitutional Instrument (Cl).

Parliament urges all media personnel to endeavor to be accurate in their reportage and to contact the relevant authorities and officers in case of ambiguity or for further clarification on issues concerning or emanating from the House.

KATE ADDO, APR

DIRECTOR, PUBLIC AFFAIRS