Public advised to embrace the court-connected ADR mechanism

Mr Paul Frimpong, the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regional Coordinator of the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), has advised the public to embrace the court-connected ADR mechanism.

He said bringing a case before the ADR did not mean the case is irrelevant as some people perceived.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sidelines of the regional celebration of the quarterly ADR week in Sunyani, Mr Frimpong said cases which could not be resolved through the ADR after a while could be referred back to the court

.

The celebration was on the theme: “Alternative Dispute Resolution: A Tool for Peace and Stability”.

Mr Frimpong expressed appreciation to the ADR mediators at the Berekum District Court, Dormaa Circuit Court, Goaso Court and Tuobodom Circuit Court, saying the mediation of cases at those courts was efficient and effective.

He, however, said the lack of funds to motivate the mediators remained a challenge, indicating “even for the whole of the year, it is just now that we have given the mediators something small.”