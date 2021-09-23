Public universities urged to establish production units

Very Reverend (rtd) Jubilant Boakye Danquah, former chaplain of the United States of America (USA) military hospital, has called on public universities in the country to be innovative and establish production units to produce basic human necessities for the country.

He said it was worrying that the country’s universities, which were established many years ago were unable to design and produce basic items such as basic domestic and industrial machines as well as drugs and vaccines.

Very Rev. Danquah, who is also a retired Minister of the Methodist Church of Ghana, made the call through the media on the side-lines at a ceremony to honour him by the Methodist church.

Reverend Danquah had for the past 40 years, dedicated himself to the services of the Methodist Church and the ceremony was to recognize his immense contribution to the Church and the world.

He stressed the need for a second look at the curriculum of the country’s tertiary institutions and said it was time stakeholders came out to brainstorm and restructure the country’s educational system to help produce people with innovative and creative skills to help solve the unemployment situation in the country.

“Why can’t we change the curriculum to suit students into productive ventures after completion of course?

“It’s very sad that they become a burden to society, writing application letters here and there.

“The universities are matured enough and it’s high time something is done to transform the system,” he stated.

“The University of Ghana, Legon, was established in 1948, KNUST 1951 and the University of Cape Coast was also established in 1961.

“Isn’t it sad they can’t boast of any productive venture?” He quizzed.

Rev. Danquah advised churches in the country to commit greater resources in the development of human capital by investing in the education of the younger generation to provide quality leaders for the church and the country as a whole.

He also advised the youth to stay away from the attitude of becoming rich overnight and rather, concentrate on their education and work hard to receive rewards from God.