Pupils advised to learn hard to become responsible citizens

Mr Wilson Agbanyo, the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) has advised school children to learn hard to become responsible citizens.

Mr Agbanyo told them that to become a Doctor, Lawyer, Engineer, Journalist, among others did not come by chance, but by choice, so they must study hard to achieve their dreams.

He said education was the bedrock of development and needed to be given the necessary attention for progressive change in the country.

Mr Agbanyo said these during “My First Day at School” observation with pupils of Kadjebi R.C Kindergarten at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said the government was committed to accessible, affordable, and quality education for every child because it was a vital tool for development.

The DCE also called on the teachers to be committed to their work, love, and handle the little children under their care with approbation since God had a plan for everyone.

He also appealed to them to work as a team to raise the standard of education in the District.

Mr Seth Seyram Deh, the Kadjebi District Director of Education advised the pupils to stay in school and learn hard, to justify the investment government and their parents were making in them.

That, he stressed, would prepare a brighter future for them when they take up leadership positions.

Mr Gabriel Seke, the Kadjebi District Chief Inspector of Schools counseled the pupils to come to school on time and avoid truancy.

Mr Seke said education was “good and pays”, so they must attend school and study hard to become responsible adults in the future.

The pupils were presented with school uniforms, pencils, purses, and crayons in commemoration of the event.

The DEC and his team also visited Gyamonome, Yadzo, Mempeasem, among other schools, and interacted with the pupils.