Pupils loitering during classes hours amid teachers strike

School children in the Awutu Senya East Municipality have appealed to government through the Ministry of Education to resolve the impasse between them and the Teacher Unions to allow academic work to continue in the various schools.

A visit to some schools in the municipality, spotted some School children loitering during classes hours.

This comes at the back of an industrial action taken by three teacher unions over the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah as the Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

In an interview with some of the students, they stated that their teachers had refused to show up throughout the week.

The GNA observed that although students reported in their numbers, there were no teachers present to teach them.

A student who spoke on condition of anonymity said, the strike was having a negative impact on them.

She said it was likely they may not complete their syllabus as a result of the strike and that would affect them in their exams.

The students have, therefore, appealed to the government to resolve the impasse with the teacher unions to return to the classrooms.