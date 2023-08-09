Rapid Response Unit for Veep inaugurated

Some supporters of the Vice President, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have inaugurated a Unit dubbed ‘Rapid Response Unit’ (RRU) for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (DMB) in the Upper East Region to galvanise votes for him.

The RRU for DMB, made of grassroots members of the NPP, share and identify with the Vice President’s vision, mission, value and leadership styles and were expected to facilitate friendly activities for Dr Bawumia’s victory in the Presidential primaries.

At the inaugural ceremony in Bolgatanga, Mr Filson Awankua, the Convenor of the RRU for DMB, said the group’s name was carved from the agile principles and methodologies that applied technology to fast-track resolution of problems in tandem with Dr Bawumia’s vision of digitization.

“It’s the determination and good will of the Unit to deploy all available arsenal, strategies and resources to ensure the actualization of its dream,” he said.

Mr. Awankua said the Unit would prosecute its activities and programmes with all stakeholders to project the name of the Vice President in the Region.

“You can be assured that every house, doors, market, traditional areas, clans, community, constituency, media engagement will not be left untapped to create positive impacts. We shall do everything to extol the virtues of our candidate,” he said.

The Convenor said the RRU for DMB would periodically churn out “pure, factual and positive messages with rapid response technologies and systems.

“This is because we are motivated by the sincere and sterling leadership qualities of the Vice President. His honesty, incorruptibility, sacrifice and perseverance, leadership style requires the support of all, and we are ready,” he said.

Mr. Stephen Yakubu, the Regional Minister, urged members of the group to adhere to their core mandate and ensure they campaigned rigorously for the Vice President to win the primaries and lead them into the 2024 general elections.

He expressed concern that the NPP had only one seat in the Region and encouraged supporters of the Party to work hard to ensure they won more seats in the 2024 elections, saying “The Future of this country depends on the NPP winning 2024.”

The Regional Minister said the NPP paid critical attention to the welfare of northerners than any other Party, and often rewarded hard work, “This Party pays for hard work, so let us work to ensure we retain power.”

The programme was attended by the immediate past Regional Minister, Madam Tangoba Abayage, Municipal and District Chief Executives, and some Regional and Constituency executives.