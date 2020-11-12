The Volta Region has marked the 75th Anniversary of the end of the world war with a wreath laying ceremony at the Jubilee Park in Ho.

Contingents from the various security agencies, and army veterans in the Region, took part in the ceremony.

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister laid a wreath at the eleventh hour on behalf of the President and people of Ghana.

Col. Baba Pantoa, Commander of the 66 Artillery Regiment, laid one on behalf of the security agencies, while Togbe Gbobi Atsa, Chief of Adaklu, placed one on behalf the people of the Volta Region.

The Parade was under the Command of Capt. Abdul Mobarick Yakubu of the 66 Artillery Regiment.

Capt. (Rtd) George Nfodjoh, also a former Municipal Chief Executive of Ho, said to the Ghana News Agency that although almost all veterans of the world war era had passed on, society must continue to “give a kind eye to all ex-servicemen.”

He said peace remained the only way society could give back to veterans for sacrifices.

“Veterans have done their best to save some bad situations in the world. If there is peace, there will be no hostilities and no need to fight. We must therefore strive for peace in any sphere of life,” Capt. Nfodjoh said.

Remembrance Day is held every November 11 by nations of the Commonwealth, as a solemn commemoration of men and women of the armed forces, who fell in line of duty during the world wars.