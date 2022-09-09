Rev. Lawrence Tetteh eulogises Queen Elizabeth II

Reverend Dr Lawrence Tetteh, President, Worldwide Miracle Outreach, has eulogised the late Queen Elizabeth II, describing her life as one, which was well-lived

He said, “the Queen’s tenacity, boldness, affability, sense of duty and dignity was admirable as it brought people together.”

Rev. Tetteh, who had the rare opportunity and pleasure of meeting the Queen personally at the Buckingham Palace, said the aura of warmth she brought was delightful.

“Fond memories of her were when the Queen hosted me and my wife to a garden reception at Buckingham Palace,” he told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK’s longest-serving monarch died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning for 70 years.

She died peacefully on Thursday afternoon at her Scottish estate, where she had spent much of the summer.

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

Her son King Charles III said the death of his beloved mother was a “moment of great sadness” for him and his family and that her loss would be, “deeply felt,” around the world.

He said: “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished sovereign and a much-loved mother.”

As a Chaplain of the Ghana Christian Council of the United Kingdom and Ireland, Rev. Tetteh said his encounter with the Queen was a testament of a bold and confident leader who did not shy away from her faith.

Rev. Tetteh, also an Honorary Canon in the Anglican Church, described the late Queen Elizabeth as a bold and faithful leader whose life was well-lived throughout her long reign and continued to bring the world some reassurance.

He commended her for the many years she reigned as Queen of England – the longest serving monarch, and commiserated with the Royal family and the British High Commission in Ghana.

Rev. Tetteh, an International Evangelist, whose Worldwide Miracle Outreach has its international headquarters in London, UK said: “I join many across the world to mourn the death of Her Majesty The Queen and pray to God for comfort for the royal family at their time of grief.”