Rigworld Group, a 100% Ghanaian owned company in the Oil & Gas industry has swept four awards at the just ended 7th Ghana Oil & Gas Awards held at the Kempinski Gold Coast City in Accra last Friday.

The Awards night brought together some of the top guns in the oil & gas industry to celebrate the achievements of the sector and its contribution to Ghana’s economic development.

The awards won by the company included Oil & Gas Institution of the Year, Recruitment Company of the year and Oil & Gas service company of the year. The Chief Executive Officer of the Group, Kofi Abban was also honored as the Entrepreneur of the Year (Upstream).

In his opening address, Richard Abbey, CEO of X-odus Communications, organizers of the event said the awards was organized to highlight the activities and achievements of oil and gas companies in the past year

He said, “The awards program is a platform for us as an industry to reward innovation, celebrate hard work and excellence in standards and stewardship, health and safety as well corporate social responsibility and more”.

Commenting on the latest feat of Rigworld Group, Steve Taylor, Director of International Business noted the awards is testament of the excellence and smart work ethos the company believes in and practices.

“These awards prove how far we have come as a truly innovative oil and gas solutions company. It speaks of the evolution we have gone through as a corporate entity which wants to be noted for innovation, smart work and excellence;” he said.

In it’s seventh (7th) year, the Ghana Oil & Gas Awards has recognized and awarded leading organizations and personalities in the Ghanaian oil & gas industry who are defying the odds and competition to remain viable.

The night was also another opportunity to recognize and celebrate some personalities who have positively impacted the industry with leadership, innovation and excellence.