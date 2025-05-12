Robi Debs Returns to Spotlight with ‘Numson’

Ghanaian-USA-based Songwriter and talented creative, Robi Debs makes his return to the music scene with “Numson,” featuring Rwandan artist Malaika Uwamahoro.

After years of shaping the early careers of Ghana’s top artists, D-black, Kwabena Kwabena, Joey B, Kk Fosu and Abrewa Nana etc, Robi Debs also known as Robertson Debrah from North Kaneshie, Accra Ghana is stepping back into the spotlight.

His new release blends vibrant Afrobeats with emotional depth, showcasing both artists’ talents. Produced by Yaw Annof(aka Deep of the Last Two”) “Numson” highlights Malaika Uwamahoro’s from Rwanda, a powerful presence, known for being a talented artist and social activist.

With this release, Robi Debs promises more music to come, marking the start of a new chapter in his creative journey. “Numson” is not just a single; it’s a statement that Debs is back and ready to shine.

Listen on all platforms here https://cruxmusic.lnk.to/RobiDebsFtMalaika-Numson