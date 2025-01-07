Sammi Awuku Sworn In as MP for Akuapem North, Vows to Bring Progress and Opportunity

Sammi Awuku, the newly sworn-in Member of Parliament for the Akuapem North Constituency, has reiterated his commitment to improving the lives of his constituents.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media after taking the oath of office, Awuku expressed his gratitude for the trust placed in him by the people of Akuapem North and promised to work alongside them to build a brighter future.

In his post, Awuku emphasized that his journey to Parliament has been one of faith, resilience, and unwavering support from his constituents. He expressed his deep appreciation for those who believed in him and entrusted him with the responsibility of representing their interests. “Today, I was sworn in as the Member of Parliament for the good people of the Akuapem North Constituency,” he wrote. “This is just the beginning. Together, we will write a new story for Akuapem North—one of progress, hope, and opportunities for all.”

Awuku called on the people of Akuapem North to join him in this mission, expressing optimism for the future. “Let us walk this journey together. The best is yet to come,” he declared, signaling a positive outlook for his tenure.

With a focus on progress, hope, and opportunities for all, Awuku’s message reflects his dedication to serving the people of Akuapem North and improving the community during his time in office. His post under the hashtags #AkuapemNorth and #Ofiep333 emphasizes his vision for growth and unity in the constituency.