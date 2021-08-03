Samuel Takyi settles for bronze

Samuel Takyi’s journey at Tokyo 2020 has come to an end after the Ghanaian lost via a 4-1 split decision to America’s Duke Ragan in the men’s featherweight boxing semifinal on Tuesday morning.

The Ghanaian nonetheless took bronze for his country’s first Olympic medal since 1992, sparking scenes of celebration all over Ghana.

Duke started well and won the early rounds while Takyi attempted to gradually ease into the contest.

Though the Ghanaian made an impressive comeback in the later rounds, Duke also managed to land some punches to win the bout.

20-year-old Takyi is the youngest amateur boxer to represent Ghana at the Olympics. Enditem