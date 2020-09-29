Unidentified gunmen, allegedly belonging to the Volta Secessionist group, have attacked the Intercity STC transportation yard in the Ho Municipality and set some buses ablaze.

David Owusu Acheampong, a driver, told GNA he was sleeping in one of the busses at about 0200 hours when he heard gunshots.

He said the gunmen accosted him and ordered him to lie down on the ground when he tried to exit the vehicle.

He said two gunmen rushed on the security man, beat him up and demanded keys to the facility.

Acheampong said he escaped by scaling the wall.

He said he heard gunshots while fleeing the scene, adding that about dozen gunmen set the bus ablaze.

One bus was completely burnt while a second was partly damaged.

Mr Richard Ahiafor, Regional Manager of the STC, told GNA the arsonists demanded the keys to the office in an apparent attempt to destroy the whole yard.

He said the incident was reported to the Police and National Security and announced that service had been called off until further notice.

Military and police personnel have cordoned off the area.